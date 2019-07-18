Caroline Mary Schmitt

Caroline Mary Schmitt was born on June 17, 2019, at 11:52am, to Tom (Wilton High School class of '97) and Jessica Schmitt at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. She weighed 8 lbs 3oz and was 17.5 inches long. Caroline was diagnosed in utero with Meckel-Gruber syndrome, a rare genetic condition. From the moment of her conception, she brought light to her family's life. Caroline's beauty will continue to shine on everyone until they meet her again in heaven.

Caroline's family was blessed with an amazing 32 minutes with her before she went to join family, make friends in heaven and as her sister Jane stated to "grow up with God." She passed peacefully in her mother's arms, surrounded by an infinite amount of love. During her life, Caroline received a sacramental baptism, confirmation, first communion and anointing and experienced nothing but hugs, kisses, and snuggles from her mommy, daddy, family and godparents.

Caroline's memory is deeply cherished by her parents, big sister Jane, and big brothers Edward and Andrew. She is survived by her maternal grandparents, Edward and Anne Moss of Poland, Ohio; her paternal great-grandmother, Jane Schmitt of Connecticut; paternal grandparents Dave and Joan Schmitt, formerly of Wilton, Connecticut; uncles Erik (Stephanie) Moss of Tennessee and Michael (Anne) Schmitt of Connecticut; aunt Kaitlyn Moss of Cincinnati; many cousins; and godparents Patrick and Norah Fagan.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 5750 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio, with interment at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 N. High St., Lewis Center, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Carmel Foundation - MCF MCSA Fund (6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213), or St. Michael the Archangel, (5750 N. High St., Worthington, OH 43085). Please indicate they are in memory of Caroline Mary Schmitt. Published in Wilton Bulletin on July 25, 2019