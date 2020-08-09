1/1
Cathleen Raposa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathleen C. Raposa
It is with great sadness that the family of Cathleen C. Raposa announces her passing on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 95. A native of Staten Island, Cathleen was born to Mary Rose Mullins Cuddihy and John Joseph Cuddihy. She graduated from Curtis High School.
A long term resident of Wilton, Connecticut and Middletown, Rhode Island, Cathleen held various volunteer positions including business manager for The Wilton Playshop, board member of the Wilton Villagers Club, member of the Wilton PTA, Encore, and Wilton Woman's Clubs. Cathleen was a founding partner and Vice President of Finance for Copy Data, Inc.
Cathleen is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Edward F. Raposa; children Patricia (Robert) Reineke, Robin Raposa (Skip Latella), and Mark Raposa; grandchildren Ted Reineke, Katherine Rohe, Ryan Latella, Connor Latella, and Meaghan Latella; great-grandchildren Mia Reineke, Lilian Rohe, and Savannah Rohe, brothers-in-law Nicholas Troianiello, Michael (Marie) Shea, Raymond (Susan) Shea; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, mother-in-law Mary (John) Nappi; Siblings Lillian (Clifford) Hall, John Joseph (Ruth) Cuddihy, Helen (Jerry) Aiello, Thomas (Tecla) Cuddihy, Mary Troianiello, Eleanor (Frank) Goffred, Francis (Phyllis) Cuddihy, sisters-in-law Lisa Kirby, Josephine (William) McInvale, Dorothy Shea; brother-in-law Everett (Rita) Raposa, and son-in-law Joseph Sorrentino.
Donations in memory of Cathleen can be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved