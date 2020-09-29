Cesar A. Jimenez
Cesar A. Jimenez, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on September 20, 2020. He was born in Aguadas, Colombia and came to the United States in 1981 where he married his childhood sweetheart. He worked in the Wilton School district for over 30 years. Cesar was a life long advocate for the importance of education, completing his Bachelor's degree in 2009 from Southern Connecticut State University at the age of 51.
Cesar loved spending time with his friends and family; he made time for his loved ones no matter how busy his day was. Cesar was altruistic, giving back to his parish at St. Thomas the apostle and donating clothes, classroom supplies and equipment to schools in his hometown Aguadas, Caldas.
He is survived by his two children Jessica and Alexander Jimenez, their mother Gloria Jimenez, as well as siblings: Jose Mario, Ruben Dario, Jorge Uriel, Hernando, Angela Maria, Martha Lucia, Luz Elena, Gloria Ines and Alba Marina. He is predeceased by his brother Ramiro and his parents Nora and Alonso.
Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
to leave an online condolence for the family. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to https://www.gofundme.com/f/A-house-where-Camilo-freely-move
.
The Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements.