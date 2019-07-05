Charles E. Anderson

Charles E. "Chuck" Anderson, 90, of Naples, FL and formerly of Wilton, passed away Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margery Botts Anderson in 2014. He was born in Coos Bay, OR, raised in Aberdeen, WA and attended Whitman College. Post-graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was sent to Yale to learn Mandarin Chinese in the Foreign Asian Language Concentration (FALCON) program. Stationed in Japan during the Korean War, he cracked code from Mandarin and after the war, attended Harvard University (M.B.A.) His career began in Jesup, GA at the pulp and paper plant owned by Rayonier, Inc. and later, ITT. Ultimately, he retired in 1987 as Executive Vice President of ITT and Chairman/President of the ITT Natural Resources Group. He served on many boards including St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Whitman College, and Gettysburg College - serving as Interim President at both schools. Chuck was known for his quick, funny, and loving wit, as well as his tenor voice. When not on the golf course, he was often spotted around a piano with family and friends and always with Marge at his side on the keyboard. He leaves a sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Fred and Patricia Bennion; a son, Thomas E. Anderson and wife Cristine McMurdo-Wallis; two daughters, Joanne E. Anderson and husband Jerald G. Shepherd; and Patricia A. Colburn and husband Michael; and two grandchildren Kathleen and Andrew. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopalian Church, 553 Galleon Drive in Naples, FL 34102.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Charles E. and Margery B. Anderson Chair of Humanities and Classics, or the Charles E. and Margery B. Anderson Scholarship Endowment at Whitman.edu/give, or by contacting Whitman College, Department of Development, 345 Boyer Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Published in Wilton Bulletin on July 11, 2019