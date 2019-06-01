Charles H. King Jr.

Charles H. King Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Wilton, CT, surrounded by his wife Karla, his four children and loved ones. He was born in Atlanta, GA on May 31, 1935, the son of Charles H. King and Emily Inglis. He was predeceased by his sister Bonnie Harrison.

Charles "Charlie" leaves behind his wife of forty-five years, Karla; his four children, Locke H. King, Charles H. King III, Ashley Goddard and Amanda Keyes, and seven granddaughters, whom he adored.

Charlie was a graduate of St. Paul's School and Yale University. A wise counsel to many, he served as an Investment Advisor for over fifty years, working in both New York City and Fairfield County, and was once Managing Director of Tucker Anthony.

Charlie was an avid fisherman and gardener. Charlie and Karla's beautiful gardens flourished though the years. They were gourmet cooks together, abd loved their Sunday afternoon crossword puzzles and reading by the pool. Their beloved cavalier King Charles spaniels were always by their side.

Charlie and Karla enjoyed their summer trips to their favorite New England coastal towns and the year-round serenity of Maine's lakes. Charlie had great fun taking his children and nieces out to dinner for adventures with new foods. His elaborate Easter egg hunts for the children were legendary.

Charlie was always a gentleman, with a loving presence; an incredible listener and storyteller. A celebration of life was held in Cornwall, CT on April 11 at the United Church of Christ Congregational; officiated by Rev. Micki Nunn-Miller. Family and friends gathered to remember Charlie, while Scottish bagpipes played in the rain. A dinner followed at The Cornwall Inn, the place where Charlie first met Karla forty-seven years ago.

In memory of Charlie and his love of animals, donations may be given to The Little Guild Animal Shelter, 285 Sharon Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796.