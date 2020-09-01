Charles "Chuck" Yengst

Charles R Yengst of Wilton, passed peacefully on August 25, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Meadville, PA in 1937. Chuck, as everyone called him, followed his older brother to Duke University, earning a BS degree in 1959 in electrical engineering. Afterward he moved to California entered UCLA receiving an MSEE in Control Systems in 1961.

In 1984 he founded Yengst Associates and quickly became a widely recognized and respected figure in the mobile machinery markets, publishing monthly reports and special studies. Wilton became the home of Chuck and his west-coast business in 1993 when he met and married Gretchen O'Reilly, a local photographer.

He and Gretchen enjoyed a full life together with their own companies, travel and a membership to Sprite Island Yacht Club where Chuck served as club treasurer for nine years. Chuck loved Wilton. He had an office in the Center close to home for almost 30 years plus weekday lunches from the Village Market.

Chuck is survived by wife, Gretchen, daughter Wendy McIntosh, son Peter (who now runs Yengst Associates) and son, Jeffrey; three step-sons, Patrick, Michael and John O'Reilly; granddaughter, Kea Yengst and grandson, Chase McIntosh.

A memorial celebration on Sprite Island in Norwalk is being planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store