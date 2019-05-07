Chester R. Trendowski

Chester Trendowski, of Wilton, CT, born August 31, 1931 died April 30, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Eva and Stanislauf Trendowski, he attended Fort Hamilton HS, graduating from Cooper Union with a degree in electrical engineering and his Masters from NYU, all of which he graduated magna cum laude. He loved talking about his experience as a young man in the Merchant Marines where he sailed from Brooklyn to New Orleans every week. He was a very strong person who could not run fast, but would instead run across the gym floor standing on his hands. His career was spent at Bell Labs, Western Union and ITT, where he traveled across Europe. He loved being outdoors and he loved all animals.

Chester is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marian Trendowski, his daughter Coral Mitchell and her fiancé Steven Bocchetta. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Genevieve Rottingen and Wladje Gilje. A small service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Animals in Distress, 238 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897. Published in Wilton Bulletin on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary