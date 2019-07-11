|
Christian Vandegrift
Holland Jr.
Christian V. Holland, Jr. died July 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, July 25 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of his daughter Cathrine to the , Amedisys Hospice of Myrtle Beach, SC or the .
A guestbook and full obit is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on July 18, 2019