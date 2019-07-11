Wilton Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC 29566
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC 29566
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christian Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian Holland Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christian Holland Jr. Obituary
Christian Vandegrift
Holland Jr.
Christian V. Holland, Jr. died July 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, July 25 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of his daughter Cathrine to the , Amedisys Hospice of Myrtle Beach, SC or the .
A guestbook and full obit is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now