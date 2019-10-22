|
|
Craig V. DeJager
Craig V. DeJager, age 60, of Wilton, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the widower of the love of his life, Eileen Hersh DeJager, who he was married to for 34 years.
Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, Craig was a son of the late Reinier Vincent DeJager and Theresa Mary Brennan. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a B.S. in Accounting. Craig was a passionate insurance and accounting professional of over 30 years, most recently spending over a decade as CFO & Corporate Controller of Preferred Concepts LLC and prior to that as a VP and Controller at St. Paul Re through its acquisition by Travelers. He had a passion for music, especially The Grateful Dead, The Rolling Stones, and The Beatles. He also greatly enjoyed watching movies, sports, and reading, having read nearly every Pulitzer Prize winning book. On weekends he enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley Davidsons, and coaching soccer whenever he could.
He is survived by his three children, his daughters Marissa and Michelle and his son Sean. He was the proud grandfather of his twin granddaughters, Isabella and Gabriella and the beloved brother of Wayne DeJager. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen, his sister Rosemary, and his two parents, Reinier and Theresa.
A Funeral Service was held for Craig on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Iselin, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to any of the great organizations below. To offer online condolences to his family, please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com or https://www.menorahchapelsatmillburn.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen organization, "Closer to Free Fund for Smilow Cancer Hospital" of Yale New Haven Hospital, or the Stamford Hospital Foundation – Bennett Cancer Center.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Oct. 24, 2019