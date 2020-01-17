|
Daniel F. Cellucci
Daniel F. Cellucci, age 87, of Weston, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the widower of Juliana Cellucci. Born on May 3, 1932 in Boston, MA, he was the son of Loreto and Lucia (Appugliese) Cellucci.
Daniel proudly served in the United States Air Force, where he spent 3 years at Johnson Air Base, Japan during the Korean War. He was the youngest Staff Sergeant in the Air Force, in charge of the entire base supply. After military service he started his career with American Home Products as an entry level accountant and rose to a senior Vice President during his 42-year career. He was married to his loving wife Juliana for 23 years. Together they traveled to Hungary and Italy many times to visit relatives. They owned a shopping center and bridal shop as one of several entrepreneurial endeavors. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and above all else Apple iPhone, watch, and his Mac. He actually advanced to a level 6 on the Apple forum and is all time number two in providing support for the Apple watch.
Daniel is survived by his son, Michel Cellucci and wife Cheryl of Longview, TX; and three grandchildren; Brandon Cellucci, Brady Cellucci, and Brooke Cellucci-Shaver, 5 great grandchildren: Talyn Cellucci, Corbyn Cellucci, Nicolas Cellucci, Montana Cellucci, and Addyson Daniella Shaver. In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was predeceased by 1st wife Phyliis Cellucci and son Larry Cellucci.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Bouton Funeral Home. To offer the family online condolences please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wilton Bulletin from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020