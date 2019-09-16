|
|
David Monteith Close
David Monteith Close, age 96, of Redding, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life will be held for David on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton, CT 06897. Interment will be at a later date. To offer online condolences to the family and for a full obituary, please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Sept. 19, 2019