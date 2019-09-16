Wilton Bulletin Obituaries
|
David Close

David Close Obituary
David Monteith Close
David Monteith Close, age 96, of Redding, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life will be held for David on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton, CT 06897. Interment will be at a later date. To offer online condolences to the family and for a full obituary, please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Sept. 19, 2019
