|
|
David Close
David Monteith Close, age 96, of Wilton/Redding, passed away peacefully at his home on September 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. David was born in 1923 in Portchester, New York and enlisted in the Army at the age of 19 to join in the WWII effort. He was initially in the ski troops, 10th Mountain Division and went on to fight in the European Theatre with the 35th Infantry Division. He became a decorated officer receiving a Bronze Star for heroism. After the war, he went back to Hamilton College to finish his Bachelor's Degree. He married Ann Goodeve in 1948 and they settled in Wilton where they raised their family and were lifetime residents. David had a long career in the Advertising field commuting by train to NYC. After retirement he remained active, more fully able to enjoy his passions of playing tennis, skiing, sailing, gardening, woodworking and world traveling. He was a long time member of Wilton Riding Club, Nutmeg Club and Nod Hill Road Parade Patriots. David also had a lifelong commitment to community service. He volunteered for the Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County. He was trained as one of the first Guardian Ad Litum, mentoring and advocating for children for many years. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels, served on the Vestry and sung in the choir at St. Matthew's Church, participated in Kiwanis becoming a CT Lt. Governor. In the last few years, David remained active at Meadow Ridge and continued to enjoy his long held friendships, worked on ship models as well as became an acrylic artist creating wonderful seafaring paintings.
David was predeceased by his wife Ann Goodeve Close (62 years married) and survived by his children Lindsay Close Wallace (Rob Wallace) of Trumbull, CT, Laurie Close (Michael Prikazsky) of Syracuse, NY and Peter Close (Ellen Conway) of Orrington, ME. He is also survived by his grandchildren Garrett Alston, Rachel Prikazsky, Cormac and Aidan Close as well as several nephews and nieces.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of David Close will be held on Sunday October 27 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton CT 06897. Please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com to offer online condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County, 100 East Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851 or online at www.childguidancemfct.org.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Oct. 17, 2019