Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Umpawaug Cemetery
699 Redding Road
Redding, CT
Interment
Following Services
Umpawaug Cemetery
699 Redding Road
Redding, CT
David Scott Mead
David Scott Mead, of 693 Danbury Road in Wilton, CT passed away on January 31, 2019 in Newark, NJ at the age of 65. David was born in Norwalk, CT on June 6, 1953, the son of Ernest L. and Gertrude J. Mead.
David is survived by his sisters Dorothy Rountree of Longwood, FL, Beverly Lowe of Colorado Springs, CO and Lois Taylor and her husband Karl Taylor of Southport, NC. He was fond of his nieces and nephews, Leslie, Robin and Karl Taylor, Jr.
David graduated from Bridgeport University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He worked as a Supervising Flight Attendant for Continental Airlines for 30 years and moved to United Airlines after the two companies merged in 2010. He told many interesting stories about his encounters with the traveling public and the countries that he visited.
He enjoyed boating on Long Island sound, except for the time he ran out of gas and had to hail a passing boater for a tow to shore. That was not his best day.
Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Umpawaug Cemetery, 699 Redding Road in Redding, CT for a memorial ceremony and interment.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Mar. 19, 2019
