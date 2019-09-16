|
|
Deborah Jayne Quinsee
Deborah Jayne Quinsee, age 56, of Wilton, dearly beloved wife, daughter, mother, Mimi and friend, passed away at her home on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Born in Bridgend, Wales on February 12, 1963, she was the cherished daughter of Esther Thomas and the late Philip (Big Phil) Thomas.
Deborah grew up in the Welsh countryside where she loved to spend time with her brother and sister on their grandfather's farm. This was where her lifelong love of animals of all shapes and sizes began. She studied law at Durham University where she met her future husband Paul Quinsee at a college summer ball. A year later, Paul and Deborah began their 35-year marriage. During this time, they had three wonderful daughters; Rebecca, Emma and Isobel. In 1996, they all moved across the pond to America, and soon decided that this country would be their forever home.
Deborah was first and foremost a devoted mother, so proud of her three, beautiful girls. "Her girls" as she called them were the center of her universe. Deborah was their biggest supporter, fiercest protector, and closest friend. She also found time to help other children with her work on the boards of The Southport School and Achievement First Charter School. As the girls grew older, Paul and Deb had time to travel the world together. Some of their most memorable trips include African Safaris, adventures in Asia, and a few years ago, an epic train trip around India with both of their mothers. Anyone who knew Deb would tell you that she loved all creatures great and small. Horses were a lifelong passion that she handed down to not only her children but her two-year-old granddaughter Lilly. In recent years, she would winter in Wellington, Florida with her friends to follow the horse scene year-round. She filled the house with dogs of all shapes and sizes, protected birds nesting on the porch, and nurtured rescued horses in her Connecticut garden. Also, Debs incredible sense of style could be seen from the clothes she wore to the beautiful homes that she designed.
In 2010, Deb was diagnosed with a brain aneurism. This marked the beginning of her fierce battle with epilepsy. Deb brought to the fight her typically Welsh fire, determination and steel, and after enduring three separate rounds of brain surgery, she astounded doctors by making a full recovery.
She is survived by her dear husband Paul, and her three loving daughters, Rebecca, Emma and Isobel. Two cherished granddaughters Lilly and Lucy, and grandson-on-the-way Baby Miller. Also, her mother Esther, her brother Andrew and sister Liz. Deb will also be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She will also be sorely missed by her two dogs Henry and Bee.
A Celebration of her Life will be held for Deborah on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at her home in Wilton. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a scholarship fund in her memory at The Southport School http://bit.ly/DJQ_Scholarship or 4 Paws For Ability, a non-profit that trains seizure assistance dogs for children https://4pawsforability.org/donate-now/
To offer online condolences to her family, please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Deborah's family and friends will always remember her courage, kindness, and compassion.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Sept. 19, 2019