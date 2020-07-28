Diana Brooks

Diana Brooks died on July 11, 2020 at the age of 107 at her home in Monmouth, Maine. She was born in Grays, Essex, England in 1913. She lived in Wilton for fifty years from 1950 to 2000. Diana attributed her longevity to a piece of chocolate at lunch and daily afternoon tea. She enjoyed telling stories of her growing-up years. Her first memory was of her father waking her to show her a German Zeppelin going down in flames during World War I. She vividly remembered being rushed to the hospital at the age of seven in a horse-drawn ambulance after contracting diphtheria. As a young woman, Diana worked for Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) in London where she met her husband, Malcolm Brooks. During the war she took a watch every week on the roof of ICI's office, manning a fire hose and looking out for incendiary bombs. In 1947, Diana followed her husband Mal to the United States where he had taken a job with ICI in New York and in 1950 they moved to Wilton. Following her husband's death, Diana and her son, Johnny, moved to Maine. Over the years, she crossed the Atlantic 50 times. In Wilton, Diana was an active member of the Wilton Garden Club, reminiscing often about the time a young Martha Stewart came to speak. She and Johnny loved the Candlelight Concerts, and Mal and Diana were among the founders of the Weir Preserve. A highlight for the whole family were vacations on Block Island with morning tea in bed with "Gran" and idyllic days at the beach. Diana was devoted to the care and well-being of Johnny who has cerebral palsy. She spent years volunteering for the Easter Seal Society and in 1957 was honored for her outstanding service. From time to time, Diana could be spotted chasing Mal's sheep down Whipstick Road while he was busy in New York with his three-martini, Madison Avenue lunches. She had a lively interest in everyone and was blessed with many long-lasting friendships. As one granddaughter said, "she was the kind of person you wanted to be around." She was definitely at her best holding court at afternoon tea where her witty and sarcastic humor shone through! Diana had an extraordinary ability to keep up with the times and to embrace social change. She was deeply open-minded and openhearted. She is survived by her three children, Carolyn Brooks (Peter Morrin) of Louisville, Ky., Judy Brooks (Steve O'Donnell) and Johnny Brooks of Monmouth, Maine, her stepson Richard Stotter-Brooks (Elaine) of Bournemouth, England and her four devoted grandchildren. Memorial donations may be directed to Wilton Candlelight Concerts.



