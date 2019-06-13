Dom Lucci

Jan 13, 1930 - May 22, 2019Dom Lucci, 89, of Sarasota, FL passed away of natural causes at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on May 22, 2019.

Dom was born and raised in Fairfield County, Connecticut. A first generation Italian, he married his high school sweetheart Jeanne Lawrence in 1947. A local paper published a story about Dom and Jeanne being the youngest couple in the area to ever be married.

Dom became a master electrician and founded a family business, the Lucci Electric Company, in 1958 in Wilton, CT. He loved his family and friends, helping his neighbors, long walks, playing golf and spending time in his at home workshop.

He is survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Dom was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Jeanne Lucci, and his three sons, Mike Lucci, Bob Lucci and Larry Lucci.

The family will have a private ceremony and his ashes will be interred at Bald Hill Cemetery in Wilton, CT beside his wife.