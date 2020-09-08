Dorothee H. Bonnet
Dorothee H. Bonnet (Heym), 82, of Wilton, CT passed away at her home on September 4. Dorothee was a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
Dorothee was born on May 12, 1938 in Kaltennordheim, Germany. At age 17 she left communist East Germany for Phorzheim in West Germany. Dorothee then moved to Buffalo, New York with her employers and it was there she met and married Fred Bonnet. They were happily married for 59 years.
Between 1969 and 1976 Fred and Dorothee lived in Geneva, Switzerland with their two sons while spending extended time with her family both in East Germany and West. In August of 1976 she and her family moved to Wilton. During her time here, Dorothee was very active in the community and an active member of both the Wilton Newcomers Club and the Encore Club, serving as President between 1991-92. She shared her love of walking in nature with her friends and family and enjoyed many of the special places to hike and walk near Wilton.
Throughout her life, Dorothee traveled extensively to such locations as Kenya, Tanzania, China and Egypt and always treasured sharing her experiences with family and friends upon her return.
She doted on her family, preparing carefully crafted meals and desserts and thoughtfully curating gifts and outings. Dorothee always had time to spend a special day with a grandchild, and they will cherish those memories forever.
She is survived by her husband Fred, sons Mike (Veronica) and Tom and grandchildren Maggie, Kristina, Sarah and Nico. Her 3 siblings, Eberhard Heym, Brigitta Rinow and Jurgen Heym reside in Germany.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 9th, 2020 at 12 noon at Our Lady of Fatima Church at 229 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT.
Burial will follow immediately at Hillside Cemetery at 70 Ridgefield Road in Wilton CT. Funeral arrangements are by Bouton Funeral Service. www.boutonfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothee's memory to: The Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center Closer to Free Fund. https://www.yalecancercenter.org/gifts/