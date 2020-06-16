Dorothy Sparling

Dorothy Kulaga Sparling

Dorothy Kulaga Sparling, a longtime resident of Wilton, CT died on Friday, May 1st.

Born October 19th, 1935 in Norwich, she was the daughter of Joseph Kulaga and Anna Kolman. Raised in Canterbury, CT she graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in home economics. After getting married in 1964, she spent 25 years as a H&R Block tax advisor. She enjoyed tennis, gardening, sewing, sailing, and antiquing. She was a member of the Wilton Garden Club and volunteered at Minks to Sinks & the Turnover shop.

She is survived by her son Eric. She was predeceased by her husband Barrie and her brother Francis. Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilton Land Conservation Trust or the Nature Conservancy.



