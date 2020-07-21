Douglas Jones

Douglas K. Jones
Douglas King Jones passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 2, 2020 at 52 years of age, after a courageous 12-month battle with brain cancer. From the time of his diagnosis, Doug fought every day with a determination, positivity and courage that inspired all around him. Born in Rochester, New York, Doug was raised in Wilton, CT. He played football for Wilton High School, Blair Academy and Hobart College where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Doug also enjoyed many summers as a camper and counselor (the "General") at Camp Agawam in Maine. Doug was an avid and gifted golfer – golf was his true passion, and a zealous Dallas Cowboys and NY Yankees fan. He also coached his daughters' youth soccer and lacrosse teams. Doug enjoyed a long, successful career in the oil and gas industry and will be remembered by his colleagues as a man of high integrity, a consummate professional, mentor to many, and a great team player. He will always be remembered as a loving and loyal friend, a devoted husband, and an amazing father. Doug could light up an entire room with his presence and warmth. He lived every day to the fullest. He will be dearly missed. Doug is survived by his wife of 18 years, Melissa (Haller) Jones and his daughters, Samantha and Emily Jones of Houston, Texas; his mother and brother – Sally Jones of New London, NH, and Mark Jones of Manchester, NH; as well as many close friends and family members. He was predeceased by his father, former Wilton First Selectman Burton L. Jones. A celebration of life service was held on June 13th in Texas. The family asks that you honor Doug Jones' memory by making a contribution in his name to the Moon Shots Program, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Attn: Dr. John de Groot P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 (www.mdanderson.org/gifts
), or Camp Agawam's Campership Program, c/o Agawam Council, 6 Fundy Rd Suite 100, Falmouth, ME 04105 (campagawam.org/donate-now/
).