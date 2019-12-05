|
Dr. Edward A. Meyers M.D.
Dr. Edward Augustine Meyers, 93, of Stamford, CT died peacefully at his home on November 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving children. His devotion to his family together with his steadfast faith sustained Dr. Meyers throughout his life.
Dr. Meyers was an active member of the Order of the Knights of Malta, an organization of outstanding individuals recognized for their professional excellence, community leadership and activity in charitable works. He was known for his unfailing kindness as well as his devotion to children's causes. For many years he served as a mentor and scholarship sponsor for the Bridgeport Good Shepard's Mentoring Program. He volunteered weekly to read to children at the Palmer Hill Child Development Center while residing at Edge Hill.
Dr. Meyers was born August 16, 1926 to the late Edward and Anna Meyers and raised in Westchester, NY.
He was sidetracked from playing baseball for Columbia University when hit in the eye with a baseball during preseason, which partially blinded him in that eye for life. He graduated from The College of the Holy Cross with a BA in mathematics and a pre-med concentration at the age of 19. He was inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the Jesuit Honor Society. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Albany Medical College, Albany, NY in 1950 at the young age 23.
Dr. Meyers served as a Captain in the United States Air Force Medical Corps from 1951-1953. After completing his Residency and a Fellowship at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, New York, NY in 1955, Dr. Meyers established his pre-eminent medical practice of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, and Facial Plastic Surgery in Englewood, NJ. He served as Chairman of Englewood Hospital's Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery Department from 1975-1985, where he was an attending surgeon. Additionally, he was past president of the New Jersey Academy of Otolaryngology.
Dr. Meyers also practiced at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital from 1956 – 1987where he was an attending surgeon, Head and Neck Surgery, while also teaching Residents. There he also performed pro bono Medical work.
He took time off to serve as President Richard Nixon's traveling physician. His Secret Service code name was, to his family's amusement, "the Pill".
Dr. Meyers was blessed with a large and loving family. On June 17, 1950, he married his life partner Cathleen Sullivan, to whom he remained joyfully married for 54 years, until Cathleen's death in 2004. Together they raised six children and enjoyed seventeen adoring grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Upon his retirement in 1996, he moved to Wilton, CT and spent a great deal of time in Queeche, Vermont where he and his family golfed and skied.
Dr. Meyers is survived by five of his six children: Edward P. Meyers (Diane), Nancy Seaman Schwartz (Alan), Stephen Meyers, Michael Meyers (Leslie) and Christopher Meyers (Kerry); seventeen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his sister Mary Anne Tradelius. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Cathleen, beloved son Kevin, and brother Richard.
The life of Edward A. Meyers will be celebrated at a memorial service to be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 469 North Street, Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests that donations be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, www.curethekids.org in memory of Dr. Edward A. Meyers.
Published in Wilton Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019