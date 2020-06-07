Elinor Y. Robie
Elinor Y. Robie, 93, of Manchester, NH, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. Elinor was born in Plainfield, NJ, on August 9, 1926, daughter of the late Viggo and Theodora (Mathiasen) Yepsen. She was the youngest of three children. She graduated from Western High School, Washington, DC, in 1944. Following two years of study at Bradford Junior College in Bradford, MA, she received her Bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Michigan in 1948.
Elinor was married for 59 years to John R. Robie, who died in 2011. She and John lived in Wilton, CT, for 34 years, raising two sons, David and Brad. When they retired, they moved to Bradford, NH, where they resided for 18 years before moving to Hampstead, NH, in 2005. Elinor remained in Hampstead until 2017 when she moved to Birch Hill in Manchester, NH, where she resided up until her death.
Elinor is survived by two sons, David R. and his wife Penny Anderson of Falls Church, VA, and Bradford H. and his wife Carol (Olsen) of Sandown, NH; five grandchildren, Travis Robie and his wife Tasha Clemmer of High Falls, NY; Lila (Anderson) Boland and her husband Michael Boland of Vienna, VA; Katherine (Robie) Rizzo and her husband Rene Rizzo of San Diego, CA; Jennifer (Robie) Oleson and her husband Tim Oleson of Chester, NH; and Dana E. Robie of Boston, MA; and seven great-grandchildren, Hazel, Corbin, Florence and Lydia Boland; Isla Rizzo; and Hallie and Rae Robie. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Roger B. Yepsen and sister Karla (Yepsen) Copithorn.
A memorial service in New Hampshire will be held at a later date. Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Jun. 7, 2020.