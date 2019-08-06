|
|
Elizabeth Alden Shelley (Daisy)
Daisy Shelley died at her home in Redding, CT on July 23rd. She was 54 years old.
Daisy is survived by her mother, Jen Shelley, her sister Jennifer Gill, and her half-siblings, Peter Shelley, Mary Shelley, Jim Shelley and her long-time friend, Bill Ryan. She grew up in Wilton, attending Wilton schools and graduating from Wilton High School.
Multi-talented in both artistic creativity and intellectual pursuits, she explored her wide-ranging interests at various institutions of higher education. She attended Hampshire College and while there, took a semester at the Fashion Institute of London and then transferred to the Fashion Institute of Technology. She graduated with a degree in hat design. As much as she loved the creative side of fashion, the business of it was not for her. Returning to intellectual pursuits and considering a teaching career, she studied and graduated with honors from Columbia University, having majored in English Literature.
Returning to creative endeavors, she took a course in Master Gardening. Upon completion she established her own business designing and maintaining perennial and annual gardens for her many clients in the Fairfield County area.
She lived her life with great intensity, throwing herself into all pursuits. She loved beauty and she created it.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Aug. 8, 2019