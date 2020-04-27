|
Ellen Rohrs Nolan
Ellen Rohrs Nolan, a longtime resident of Wilton, passed away on April 20, 2020. For the past 7 years Ellen suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and was living at The Jewish Home in Bridgeport, CT. Ellen was the loving wife of the late, Vincent John Nolan Jr., "Jack", who passed away 5 years ago. Ellen was born in Riverdale, NY, on July 4th, 1938. Always a big celebration on her birthday, we know she loved the fireworks!! Ellen is survived by her 4 children, their spouses and her 14 grandchildren, Vincent J. Nolan III and his wife Guiliana of Avon, CT, Barbara Nolan Rossi of Southport, CT, Michelle Bartlett and her husband Hugh Bartlett of Fairfield and Kevin J. Nolan and his wife Fran of Fairfield. Grandchildren, Ryan Nolan, Mackenzie Nolan, Sean Nolan, Samantha Rossi, Julia Rossi, Lauren Rossi, Ian Bartlett, Grady Bartlett, Tyler Bartlett, Shannon Nolan, Katie Nolan, Emily Nolan, Jack Nolan and Lindsey Nolan. She was the daughter of Jeanne and George Rohrs; and sister to Judy and Bill Donnelly, George and Joan Rohrs, Chris and Kathy Rohrs; also survived by Jack's sisters, Judy Garvin and Nancy Hughes.
Ellen attended St. Margaret's elementary school in Riverdale, NY. Her family moved to Yonkers, NY, where she went to high school at the Academy of the Sacred Heart of Mary, in Park Terrace, Manhattan. After graduation, she enrolled at Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY. Ellen was introduced to Jack by one of her closest Marymount friends and classmate, Judy Nolan. After Ellen graduated from Marymount and before she and Jack married, Ellen sailed to Europe to tour the capitals.
Ellen and Jack married in November of 1961 and moved to Wilton in 1967, where they formed friendships and enduring relationships within their community. Ellen was a devout catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima.
Ellen's first and foremost love was spending time with her family. We often called upon Mom to babysit the grandchildren. She was so proud of her grandchildren, often attending their many sporting events and offering them her words of inspiration and encouragement.
During the summer, Ellen was delighted to spend her summers at her beloved lake house on Canada Lake, NY.
Ellen was unique with her sense of humor which she maintained to the very end of her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and close friends, and remembered for her exuberance for life, her warmth, and the ability to show playfulness and silliness in our everyday life.
Due to the current health situation, a memorial of her life will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canada Lake Conservation Association, P.O. Box 383, Caroga Lake, NY 12032, or the at . To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Apr. 30, 2020