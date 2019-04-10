Ercole Robert Colella

Ercole Robert Colella, Age 86, a longtime resident of Wilton, CT passed away peacefully Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Greenwich Hospital with his loving family at his side. Bob (also known as "Coach Bob") was born in Yonkers, NY on July 19, 1932, he was the son of Ercole and Anna Colella.

In 1951, Bob joined the Air Force and was stationed in Galena, Alaska. He returned home and attended Columbia University and began his career as a salesman at IBM in White Plains, NY and later owned a successful consulting company. He was an avid reader and enjoyed learning about history, science, medicine, and was always happy to discuss anything related to baseball or politics. He was also an exceptional cook and loved nothing more than cooking for the family and enjoying long talks and much laughter at the dinner table. After retirement, Bob worked for the Wilton Parks & Recreation. He coached soccer and delighted in working with all the children at the Comstock Community Center. He was known for his sharp wit, corny jokes, and bright smile. Bob found the most joy as a loving father and grandfather, and spending time with all of his girls.

Bob is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Thom (Peter) of Weston, CT, Dariel Colella of Wilton, CT, and Mary Ann Wine of Greenwich, CT. He is also survived by his sister, Maryann Schweiger, of Poughkeepsie, NY and three grandchildren, Ashley, Alexandra, and Emma.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Church, 35 Norfield Road, Weston, CT 06883. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilton Parks & Recreation (checks made out to Town of Wilton), 180 School Road, Wilton, CT 06897.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com. Published in Wilton Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary