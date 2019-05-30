Ernest "Bev" Bevilacqua

PHIPPSBURG, Maine - Ernest "Bev" Bevilacqua passed away at Midcoast Hospital on May 27, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1927 to Clara Buso and Ernest Bevilacqua.

At an early age, drawing seemed to come naturally to Bev. Fortunately he was encouraged by his family and teachers to continue in the arts. Born in the coastal town of Milford, Connecticut, he joined the Navy after high school and served on a destroyer in the Pacific during WWII.

After the war he attended the Philadelphia Museum School of Art under the GI Bill. Graduating in 1951 he joined the Industrial Design firm of Henry Dreyfuss in New York City. He then joined and became a Partner with the firm of Eliot Noyes and Associates, Architecture and Industrial Design in New Canaan, Connecticut. He founded Bevilacqua, McCroskery & Associates Industrial Design in 1977 and retired in 1997.

Bev received many design and mechanical patents during his 48 years in the practice of Industrial Design. Two products of his design, the IBM Selectric typewriter and the round Mobil gasoline pump, received numerous design awards. In addition, his design for the Cummins marine diesel engine is in the Smithsonian collection.

After retiring he resumed painting and especially enjoyed producing watercolors of local unique Maine architecture and other favorite and familiar scenery around his summer home at Popham Beach. He also taught several Art History courses at the Mid-Coast Senior College in Bath. Two of his paintings were selected by the Maine State Arts Commission for exhibit in the lobby of the Capital building in Augusta.

Bev is predeceased by his wife, Louise Mayer Bevilacqua. He is survived by a son, Neal Bevilacqua of Sandy Hook, Connecticut; two daughters, Nina Spacek and her husband Daniel of Phippsburg, Maine; Lisa Faraj and her husband Sarner of Montreal, Quebec; four grandchildren, David and his wife Annie, Elise and her fiance Egan, Kareem, and Rasheed; and a great- grandson, Emory.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the .