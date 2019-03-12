Wilton Bulletin Obituaries
|
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Denis Church
Hanover, CT
Resources
Ernest Jonas, 94, of Hanover, NH passed away at his home on March 5, 2019. A native of Budapest, Hungary, he graduated from the Technical University of Hungary with a BS degree in Civil Engineering and obtained a MSCE degree at the Univ. of Michigan in 1948. In Ann Arbor, Michigan he met Sarah Linden and they married in 1951. They moved to New York where Ernest joined the international consulting firm TAMS Consultants where he worked as a geotechnical engineer on many international and domestic projects. In 1956 they moved to Wilton, Connecticut. He retired as senior vice president from TAMS in 1989.
After retirement in 2003, Ernest and Sarah moved to Kendal at Hanover, NH. In 2004 Ernest took over the daily management of KTV and continued to assist at the station for a number of years.
Ernest is survived by two daughters, Katie (John) Jonas and Ami (Dean) Withrow, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral mass will celebrated on March 16, 1:30 PM at St. Denis Church in Hanover. Internment following mass will be private. Funeral arrangements are handled by Rand-Wilson Funeral Home, Hanover NH. Contributions in memory of Ernest may be sent to the Cadbury Fund, Kendal; Our Lady of Fatima Church, Wilton, CT 06897 or to a .
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2019
