Bouton Funeral, Inc.
31 West Church Street
Georgetown, CT 06829
203-544-8461
Faye Stilley, age 86, of Wilton, CT, died at home with his adoring wife Barbara Segalini Stilley at his side on June 2, 2019. They had been married 41 years.
He is survived by his sister Rita and husband Tom Bell of Santa Rosa, CA, predeceased by his daughter Shawnell, whose husband Tom Parker resides in Costa Rica, brother-in-law Dick Segalini, wife Linda, nieces Yvonne Engel, Sherry Hanson, Leigh Morant, husband Ric and nephew Mike Segalini, wife Jane.
Faye proudly served in the US Coast Guard in Korea, 1953-56. He spent his entire career with IBM and was one of their Senior Management Level leaders in Training and Marketing. During his career, Faye traveled and lived in many places, Tokyo, Monte Carlo and Germany to name a few. He attended several career development programs at the Wharton School of Business. He had a lifelong obsession with speed and precision and won the Pacific Grand Prix at Laguna Beach, CA in 1961. Faye's passion was building and designing the external surfaces of remote controlled uniquely shaped model airplanes. His planes won awards at the National Toledo Remote Controlled competition at least 40 times, one of which was Best in Show. He is the author of three books on building and designing the intricate coverings of R.C. planes. His books and models are considered benchmarks for R.C. plane design.
Memorial arrangements will be made at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on June 17, 2019
