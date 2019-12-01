|
|
Frederick N. Hill, Jr.
Frederick N. Hill, Jr., 62, passed away on November 20, 2019 surrounded by family. Fred was born on June 7, 1957 to Jeannette and the late Frederick Hill, Sr. Fred married Patricia Long in 1987, and together they raised their three children, Maive Howard (JP), the late Charles Tyler, and Michael in Wilton, CT. He is additionally survived by his sisters, Claire and Debbie (David Reinholt), many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Fred was a devoted husband and father who was also the best uncle, son, brother, brother-in-law, and lifelong friend to many and was always available to those who needed him. From playing basketball and softball, to coaching youth sports, and founding his New Canaan based business, FH Roofing, Fred was a lifelong active member of the Fairfield County community. Words cannot describe the impact that he has left on all of our hearts. Fred's legacy will be carried on by all who love him.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be held at The Collins Funeral Home at 92 East Ave. on Friday, November 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle at 203 E. Avenue, Norwalk, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Fred's honor to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Fred and his family greatly appreciate the care and kindness he received from the whole staff at Smilow. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Dec. 5, 2019