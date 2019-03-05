George William Heibeck

George William Heibeck, age 92, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center in Ridgefield, CT. George is well known as the Patriarch of a large Georgetown family which spans nearly a century. He served his family and community steadfastly. He is admired greatly by those that know and love him, and is a local legend to all who have heard of him. George is survived by five children, Michael, Martin, George, Thomas and Barbara, eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law. George was born in 1926 to Katherine Dlhy Heibeck and George W. Heibeck Sr. whom moved to Georgetown in 1929 and established themselves as a valuable asset to the town and to the route 7 corridor. Immediately, his family became involved in community service, which went on to be the most notable aspect of the Heibeck family, volunteering their time in Fire and Medical Rescue. In 1931, George's parents established three local businesses, Heibeck Motors, Heibeck News Paper Delivery Service and Heibecks' Roadside Stand. George went to Germany during WWII and served with the Military Police from 1944-1946. He later married the beautiful and charismatic Barbara Haajanen Heibeck of Georgetown. They have five children, whom they inspired to take pride in being in service to their community. George was the Fire Chief in Georgetown for seven years, as was his brother Donnie and his oldest son Mike whose been Chief for 35 years plus. His four sons, grandsons daughters-in law, and his much missed wife Barbara all are and were lifetime members of The Georgetown Volunteer Fire Dept.The most trained EMT's and Fireman in leading roles which has spanned from the 1920's to present. There are silent heroes all around us, and they are rare. From the Heibeck family and Georgetown residents, God bless you George, and thank you for the resolute unwavering life you shared with us! The Greatest Generation was named after you Poppy! There will be a memorial celebration in honor of George, March 24 at 1:00 p.m., at the Georgetown Vol. Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Georgetown Fire Dept., PO BOX 544, Georgetown, CT 06829.