Dr. Gregory A. Amendola
Dr. Gregory A. Amendola, retired Obstetrician and Gynecologist of Wilton, CT died Wed May 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with Covid-19.
Born March 25, 1931 in New York City, Dr. Amendola was the beloved husband of Lidia Amendola and son of the late Anthony and Anna Amendola from Bronx, NY.
Gregory Amendola graduated with honors at Villanova University in 1953 and earned his Medical Degree in 1959 from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza, Italy. He practiced medicine in NYC and the Bronx for over 60 years as an established Obstetrician and Gynecologist. His decision to practice as an OB/GYN stemmed from his love of welcoming new children into this world, having delivered over 3,000 babies throughout his career.
Prior to moving to Wilton, he lived most of his life in Pelham Manor, NY and was a long term member of the NY Athletic Club. He enjoyed spending time with many close friends and family and rooting for his beloved NY Giants. As his children migrated to Connecticut, he and his wife Lidia soon followed.
Throughout his life and in retirement, Dr. Amendola was an avid reader who could often be seen at the Wilton Library. He also enjoyed traveling and made countless journeys throughout New England. He attended many classes and lectures on US and World history at the Norwalk Community College Lifetime Leaner program and was an active parishioner of our Lady of Fatima Parish in Wilton. He actively captured many life experiences on camera and carefully converted these memories onto DVD for preservation. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and enjoying a well prepared Italian meal.
Dr. Amendola is survived by his wife Lidia Amendola of Wilton, CT: his daughter Sabrina, spouse Mark McGehee and two grandsons: Brian and spouse Kimberly, Kevin and spouse Kathryn. His son Anthony Amendola, spouse Christine and granddaughter Elisa. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Amendola and predeceased by his sister Rita Vasta.
A private service will be held later this year once we are all cleared to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to John Hopkins Medicine for Covid-19. https://secure.jhu.edu/form/covid19.
Dr. Gregory A. Amendola, retired Obstetrician and Gynecologist of Wilton, CT died Wed May 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with Covid-19.
Born March 25, 1931 in New York City, Dr. Amendola was the beloved husband of Lidia Amendola and son of the late Anthony and Anna Amendola from Bronx, NY.
Gregory Amendola graduated with honors at Villanova University in 1953 and earned his Medical Degree in 1959 from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza, Italy. He practiced medicine in NYC and the Bronx for over 60 years as an established Obstetrician and Gynecologist. His decision to practice as an OB/GYN stemmed from his love of welcoming new children into this world, having delivered over 3,000 babies throughout his career.
Prior to moving to Wilton, he lived most of his life in Pelham Manor, NY and was a long term member of the NY Athletic Club. He enjoyed spending time with many close friends and family and rooting for his beloved NY Giants. As his children migrated to Connecticut, he and his wife Lidia soon followed.
Throughout his life and in retirement, Dr. Amendola was an avid reader who could often be seen at the Wilton Library. He also enjoyed traveling and made countless journeys throughout New England. He attended many classes and lectures on US and World history at the Norwalk Community College Lifetime Leaner program and was an active parishioner of our Lady of Fatima Parish in Wilton. He actively captured many life experiences on camera and carefully converted these memories onto DVD for preservation. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and enjoying a well prepared Italian meal.
Dr. Amendola is survived by his wife Lidia Amendola of Wilton, CT: his daughter Sabrina, spouse Mark McGehee and two grandsons: Brian and spouse Kimberly, Kevin and spouse Kathryn. His son Anthony Amendola, spouse Christine and granddaughter Elisa. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Amendola and predeceased by his sister Rita Vasta.
A private service will be held later this year once we are all cleared to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to John Hopkins Medicine for Covid-19. https://secure.jhu.edu/form/covid19.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on May 12, 2020.