Hakan Back

Feb. 14, 1942- Feb. 8, 2019

On Friday, February 8, 2019, Hakan "Hank" Back passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. He was 76. Born Feb. 14, 1942 to Leander and Rosina Back, Hank emigrated from Finland to the United States in 1964, first residing in Norwalk, Connecticut. On the 20th of June, 1968, he married Anna Johansson, and together they raised two daughters, Suzanne and Elizabeth. He founded H. Back Builders in Wilton in 1967 and operated the successful company for 37 years.

Hank will always be remembered for his passion for people and penchant for lending a hand to those who needed it whenever he could. His sense of humor made Hank the life of the party, and was a popular patron of the diners and coffee shops around town which he visited frequently. As a long-time member of Silver Hill's many support groups, Hank was able to further lend a helping hand to his neighbors in need. To Hank, everyone was a neighbor.

Whether on his Triumph or Harley Davidson, or behind the wheel of his truck the Närpes Bandit or the Cadillac on family vacations, Hank loved the open road. He experienced nearly every part of the U.S., traveling from coast to coast multiple times as well driving to Mexico, Canada and Alaska. Never shy, Hank was always excited to meet new people and made friends wherever he went. Hank is predeceased by his sisters Tea Back and Gun-Britt Mickels and survived by his wife Anna, his two children, Suzie (Tim) Rooney and Betsy (Steve Stapleton) Back, two grandchildren Dan Rooney and Ryan Rooney and his sisters Iris Westerlund and Maja Back. Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Honan Funeral Home in Newtown, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Danbury or any other .