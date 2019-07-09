Harlan Wyatt Murray

Harlan Wyatt Murray, son of Ola Belle and Elbert Murray, passed away July 5th, 2019. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19th, 11am at Wilton Congregational Church. He is survived by his devoted wife Phyllis Murray, children Pamela, Kevin and Scott, daughter-in-law Nina, his cherished grandchildren Sean and Kendall Murray, brothers Dwight and Woodrow, and sister Hattie Maude. Born on January 27th, 1933, he grew up in Marshall, Texas and excelled academically from an early age, attending both Baylor University and NYU Law School. Harlan's early law career began with Davis Polk, followed by a long tenure with ITT highlighted by his leading a team of several hundred attorneys in selling their telecommunication holdings to a French Conglomerate in 1986. Harlan was fascinated with the greater questions of life: "Why are we here? "Where are we going?" He was a scholar of several subjects, with a keen interest in theology. In addition, he was an audiophile, lover of music, animals, toothpicks, and the Yankees. Spending many hours of his life devoted to the Wilton Congregational Church, he served in all capacities, including a term as General Chairman in the 1970's. A 50-year member of the choir, he fulfilled his love of singing every Sunday leading the tenor section with joy and precision. Harlan was a model of how to be a man, husband and father. He led a long and rich life, and will be missed dearly by all those that knew him. Published in Wilton Bulletin on July 11, 2019