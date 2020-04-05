|
|
Harold R. Barton
Harold R. Barton, 89, of Wilton, passed away on April 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Iris M. Stokes-Vecchio.
Mr. Barton was born in Norwalk, CT on October 10, 1930. He graduated from Norwalk High School, served in the Navy during the Korean conflict from 1950-54, most of the time at the US Naval Submarine Base in New London, CT. He married Iris in August 1952 and fathered a son, Thomas A. Barton. Mr. Barton lived most of his adult life in Wilton, CT and worked for both Burndy Corporation and Perkin Elmer during his career as a toolmaker and skilled technician. He liked gardening, auto mechanics, and playing and teaching his son and nephews as they were growing up. He also enjoyed visits to upstate New York to visit family.
His son, Thomas, his wife, Iris, as well as his father Rupert B. Barton, his mother Margaret F. O'Connor Barton, and his sister, Laura F. Kinne, predeceased him. He is survived by his sister, Eileen Urda of Highland, NY; nieces Mrs. Patricia Zschack and Mrs. Laura Jennings of Roscoe, NY and Mrs. Margaret Wright of New Windsor, NY; niece Yvette Jarreau of Boston, nephew Julien Jarreau also of Boston, and multiple grand and great-grandnieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private.
Published in Wilton Bulletin from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020