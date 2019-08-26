|
Harriet Taylor Hoskinson
Oct 21, 1925-Aug 16, 2019
Harriet Bailey Taylor Hoskinson was the daughter of Josephine Parker Carver and George Henry Taylor and was born in Ellenville, NY.
She was raised and educated in Ellenville, joining her three sisters in NYC after graduating high school. She lived in Wilton 66 years, residing finally at Meadow Ridge in Redding, CT.
She met James Bennett Hoskinson of Yonkers, NY while both were working in NYC. They married on September 11, 1948, eventually moving to Wilton, CT and raising six children. They shared a love of travel and enjoyed the great outdoors, circumnavigating the globe more than once. They spent a life of quality time with their extended families, entertaining at holidays and for fund-raising events. They were staunch supporters of Wilton schools, where she volunteered regularly. She found deep pleasure in music and culture, and they frequently took advantage of New York's proximity. She was a promoter over a number of years for Wilton's Candlelight Concert Series, which raised money for the Wilton Library and celebrated the town's pool of world-class talent. Jim, her partner in life and love, passed away in 1994.
There was barely a time that Harriet was without a pet, managing a menagerie that included many different kinds of animals. Her last in a series of cats named 'Cat' survives her.
Harriet was competitive by nature. She was an avid tennis player and played until the age of 87. At the age of 80, she competed in a triathlon with one of her daughters and a granddaughter. She loved playing bridge, constantly working to improve her game and to bring others into that world. Later in life, she picked up the game of golf.
Harriet was a feminist. In the 70s, she joined a group of women from the area to travel to Florida to fight for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. Harriet took great pride in being the first female president of the Wilton Riding Club; she and Jim were the first couple to each serve as president.
Harriet is survived by her children, Patricia Parker Hoskinson Hill, Mary Hoskinson-Dean (Robby), Annie Taylor Hoskinson, Jean Hoskinson Leach, James Bennett Hoskinson, Jr., and Elizabeth Bailey Hoskinson. Her grandchildren are Eli Hill (Anna), Mar-Elise Martinez (Ted), Louella Hill Bergland (Alan), Bailey Hill; Max Dean (Marianna), Annie Dean Zaitzeff (Peter), Clare Dean; Heather Leach, Christopher Leach, Mackenzie Leach; Rhett Taylor Hoskinson; great-grandchildren Orion, Pia, and Alexis Hill; Quinn, Oscar, and Emma Martinez; Langston and Abel Bergland; Leo and Oliver Dean; and Jack and Walter Zaitzeff. Harriet is survived by many nieces and nephews. Harriet was predeceased by her husband, James Bennett Hoskinson, as well as her three sisters and their husbands: Patricia Rowan (Chaunce), Jean Safford (Theodore) and Mary Frances Evans (James Allanson; Arthur Evans).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Wilton Library Association, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton, CT 06897 or St. Matthew's Parish, 36 New Canaan Road, Wilton, CT 06897.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019