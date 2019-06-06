Resources More Obituaries for Helen Dawley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Dawley

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Helen Patricia Dawley

Helen Patricia Dawley of Wilton passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on May 15, 2019. She was 92. She was affectionately known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Nahdy".

Born on February 23, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Patrick Cullen and Margaret Egan. She was a child of the depression, prohibition and WWII.

She met her husband William (Bill) Dawley while he was stationed just around the block at Fort Hamilton Army Base while waiting to be deployed overseas in 1942. They wed upon his return from Europe in 1945. In 1946, they started a family and raised their three children in the same house she was born and raised, which was on 86th Street in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. She always noted that "they didn't have a lot of money but they had a lot of love."

She worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant at Chase Manhattan Bank. She loved the excitement and adventure of New York City and held a deep affection for it in her heart. After Bill's death in 1995, she moved to Wilton, CT in 2003 to be closer to family, but always missed the city and would make frequent visits back to see family and friends.

While living in Wilton, she met new friends, found companionship and was a frequent volunteer. She loved her Thursday night poker games and the occasional trips to the casinos where she always had to play her particular slots.

She was very loving and generous and worried more about others than she did herself. She was always known for her fashion sense and keen eye for colors. Despite age taking its toll on her body, she still had the spirit of a 30 year old and was always fun to be around.

She was predeceased by her husband Bill, sisters Mary Geniton and Anne Mckinney and her son-in-law Frank Mistrulli. She is survived by her three children: Margaret (Edward) McMurrer, William Dawley Jr. and Carol Mistrulli; six grandchildren: Erin (Glen) McMurdo, Allene (Dave) Troy, Ryan (Jenn) McMurrer, Dawn (Steven) Tagliani, Christopher Mistrulli, John (Heather) Dawley; and 13 great-grandchildren who all loved her and will miss her dearly.