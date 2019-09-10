|
|
Helen Jane Feick
Helen Jane Feick, age 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1st, surrounded by her family. From her birth to her passing Jane nourished people around her with love, devotion and kindness. She was born on December 6, 1945 in New York to Joseph and Helen Borda and was one of five children. Jane attended Blessed Sacrament and Holy Trinity High school in Washington, DC. She continued her studies at Marymount University, University of Madrid and graduated with honors from Finch College in New York. Jane met Philip J. Feick Jr, of Manhasset, NY, at a party at Georgetown University on his 18th Birthday. This led to a four year courtship and 52 years of a true and blessed partnership.
Jane - wife, mother, sister - is survived by her husband and golf partner Phil; her sister Ann; her brothers Joseph and Charles; her daughters Anne (Chris) Barry, Allison (Aaron) Leinker, Ashley (Daniel) Gonzales and four grandchildren Connor, Caitlin, Alexander and Andrew. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and brother Anthony.
Jane had a varied and successful career initially as an assistant at The Ford Foundation, then on to motherhood, Real Estate in Connecticut, and grand-motherhood. Jane and Phil enjoyed traveling together as well as spending time with family and friends. Her special interests and hobbies included golf, gardening, tennis and reading. She was happiest with her children and grandchildren near, a golf club in hand and her toes in the sands of Amelia Island in Florida. "In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill."
Funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21 at Blessed Sacrament Church, Washington, DC.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 2904 Charleston Oaks Drive, Raleigh, NC 27614. Memorials can be made to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607-6372.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Sept. 12, 2019