Holly Nicole Paine

Oct 29, 1971 - May 18, 2019Holly Nicole Paine, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019.

Holly was born in Stamford, CT on October 29, 1971. She was raised in Wilton, except for a few years that her family lived in England and Germany. Holly always held her memories of the people and places of her time in Wilton very close to her.

Holly was a true Warrior. She battled a brain tumor since 1989, the year that she graduated from Wilton High School. While her doctors only gave her six months to live, she persevered for thirty years.

Holly loved music and animals and was very creative. She believed strongly in her faith. Holly could light up the room with her smile. Her laughter can still be heard and her adventurous spirit will always be remembered by those who knew her.

Holly was predeceased by her father, Jim Paine, whom she missed greatly. She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Paine of Tavares, Florida; her sisters Stephanie Walters and her husband Jeff Walters of Virginia Beach, VA; Ashley Paine of Tavares, Florida; and Wendy Miller and her husband Steve Miller of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew AJ, Emily and Haley Walters and Brooke, Shannon and Keira Miller, as well as family member Alec Kaminsky and longtime friend Liz Helmig Baldwin.

Services will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Holly's honor, there has been a memorial fund created through St. Jude ( ), for the aide of pediatric cancer. Published in Wilton Bulletin on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary