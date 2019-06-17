Wilton Bulletin Obituaries
Ingeburg G. Gregory
Ingeburg G. Gregory, age 92 of Norwalk, formerly of Wilton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Wilton Meadows.
Born in Germany on April 10, 1927 she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Irmgard Baber. Inge worked as an accountant for Perkin Elmer and lived in Norwalk for over thirty years.
A Graveside Service was held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton. There will be no calling hours. To offer online condolences, please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on June 17, 2019
