Isabelle Williams

Isabelle Vita Williams
Isabelle Vita Williams passed away on Friday, July 10 at her home in Norwalk, CT.
Isabelle was a devoted mother of Celeste (Andrew) Robertson of Portland, OR, Claire Vita of Philadelphia, PA and Nick Williams of Norwalk, CT. She was also the loving wife of Chris Williams, her husband of 35 years. Isabelle was a long-time resident of Redding until her family moved to Norwalk in 2018.
While her love for her family and pride in her children played a key role in her life, Isabelle was an accomplished expert in the food world. Over the course of her professional life, she was a trained pastry chef, worked in the test kitchen for Kraft Foods, edited a variety of cookbooks on a number of cuisines, and was the associate editor for Chocolatier magazine. Isabelle was an avid gardener and spent many afternoons tending to the plants and flowers in her yard. She also had a keen interest in the role religion played in people's lives. She received her BA in Middle Eastern Studies from Barnard College and her MA in Comparative Religion from Columbia University.
In addition to her children and husband, Isabelle is survived by her granddaughter, Natalie Vita Robertson; her mother, Marian Vita; sisters, Margaret (Gregg) Whiteman and Susan (Dean) Morgan; brothers, Thomas (Paula) Vita and Paul Vita; and sisters-in-law, Gina (Dr. Joseph) Vita and Lizette (Dr. Joseph) Macaluso as well as many nieces and nephews.
Isabelle was predeceased by her father, Dr. Martin Vita, brother, Dr. Joseph Vita, and nephew, Andrew Whiteman. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Isabelle's memory to Ann's Place, 80 Saw Mill Road, Danbury CT 06810 or RVNAhealth Hospice, 27 Governor St., Ridgefield, CT 06877. To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com