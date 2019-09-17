|
James Lee Fleishell
James Lee Fleishell, a longtime resident of East Lyme, died peacefully at his home in Chester, CT, surrounded by family. He was 91 years old. He is survived by his wife, the former Norma Deveau, to whom he had been married for 68 years, his four children, James of East Lyme, CT, Thomas of Montville, NJ, Anne Kelly (John) of Wilton and Mary Lee Tucker (John) of Medfield, MA, and his five grandchildren, Christopher and James Kelly, Connor Fleishell and Ellen and Annie Tucker. He was predeceased by his brother, William Fleishell and his sister, Jean Hammer.
Jim was born in Washington, DC, to William Sheldon Fleishell and Anna Mae Shank. He was raised in DC, surrounded by a large extended family, and attended St. John's College High School. He graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1950, and later received a Masters degree in Public Administration from George Washington University. Jim served proudly for 30 years as a Coast Guard officer in various overseas and domestic assignments, including command of two Coast Guard cutters, USS Cartigan (Panama City, FL) and USS Mackinac (Staten Island, NY). Following his sea tours, he enjoyed major shore commands as Commander, Group Long Island Sound, Commander, Group New York, and Captain of the Port of New York. He was the first to preside over the combined Coast Guard activities on both the north and south shores of Long Island Sound. As Captain of the Port, Jim directed the Coast Guard's operational forces during the nation's 1976 Bicentennial celebration in New York harbor, which included coordination and oversight of the celebration's centerpiece, Operation Sail, a procession of tall ships representing more than a dozen countries. It was in this role that he achieved distinction which resulted in the award of the Legion of Merit, the military's second highest peacetime award. Ed Koch, then Mayor of New York, pinned it on his breast and personally thanked him for his efforts. Upon retirement from the Coast Guard in 1980, Jim worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, serving as the Executive Director of the New York Harbor Festival. He later joined General Dynamics in their Electric Boat Division in New London, working in their Trident Training Facility Construction and Support Program, retiring fully in 1991.
Family and friends will remember Jim as a true Southern gentleman - engaging, unfailingly courteous and solicitous, and generous with his time and attention. His passing will leave his family and many friends yearning for his quick wit, his presence, his love and his passion for learning.
Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the US Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association, 47 Mohegan Ave., New London, CT 06320 or https://www.cgaalumni.org
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Sept. 19, 2019