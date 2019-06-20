James Richard Ralph

James "Jim" Richard Ralph, age 70, of Wilton passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Danbury Hospital.

Jim was born in St. Louis, MO on April 19, 1949 and relocated to Wilton, CT in 1964 with his family. He was a son of the late Howard A. Ralph and Helen F. Lembeck Ralph.

Jim graduated Wilton High School in June 1967 and volunteered in 1968 for the U.S. Army Signal Corps. He served in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and an Honorable Discharge in 1970.

Jim was hired by Pitney Bowes in June 1973 as an electric technician. He later transferred to Research & Development in the engineering field and participated in the award of many patents. His final title was Senior Designer when he retired after 37 years in 2010.

Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Christine Ralph; and brothers Stephen and Joseph Ralph. He is survived by his daughter Michele Powers of Prospect, CT; granddaughters Nicole Stubbs of Indiana, and Rebecca Woolard of Prospect, CT; sisters Margaret Nicastro and husband Thomas of Virginia; Kathy Conlin and husband Scott of Norwalk, Debra Birkins and husband John of Roxbury; sister-in law Gayle Ralph of Redding; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Wilton Bulletin on June 27, 2019