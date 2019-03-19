Dr. James P. Tracey

With deep sadness, the family of Dr. James P. Tracey announces his peaceful passing on March 12, 2019. He dedicated his life to helping others as a medical doctor who practiced for over 35 years on East Avenue and at Norwalk Hospital. He and his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Gernat Tracey, have lived in Wilton since 1968. Dr. Tracey was born in Norwalk on July 9, 1937, the son of the late Dr. Edward J. Tracey, Sr., and Clara Hammond Tracey, and the grandson of Norwalk Hospital's first Chief of Staff, Dr. William J. Tracey. He graduated from Fairfield Prep, Yale University, and University of Pennsylvania Medical School. Dr. Tracey served his internship and residency in Medicine, 2nd (Cornell) Division Bellevue and Memorial Hospitals in New York City, where he was also awarded a fellowship in Gastroenterology. Dr. Tracey served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1967-1969 as a Major and Chief of Medicine for the 85th Evacuation Hospital in Qui Nhon, Vietnam. After his discharge, Dr. Tracey returned to Norwalk to establish his medical practice and affiliation with Norwalk Hospital. He was an associate editor of the American Journal of Gastroenterology, and was an Assistant Clinical Professor at Yale University School of Medicine. He was honored with the William J. Tracey, M.D. award in 2002, by the Norwalk Hospital Foundation.

In addition to his wife, Dorothy, Dr. Tracey is survived by his loving children: Dr. James Peter Tracey and his wife Heather, Laura Tracey, Pamela Tracey Gleason and her husband, John, and Carolyn Tracey Gill and her husband, Daren. Also surviving are his brothers, Dr. Edward Tracey and William Tracey, his five grandchildren, Megan Tracey, Margaret and Christopher Gill, Timothy and Matthew Gleason and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Michael and John Tracey, and sisters, Kathryn Harrell, Mary Shanahan and Sheila Corridon.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, March 16 at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton. Burial was in St. John Cemetary. Donations in Dr. Tracey's name may be made to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741 ( ). To leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com.