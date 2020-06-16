James Williams
James Williams passed away Monday, June 8 due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on November 4, 1928, in Johnson City, NY to Leroy Gilbert and Marion Louise (Taylor) Williams.
He served in Germany during the Korean War and was a graduate of Bentley University (formerly Bentley School of Accounting).
He was employed by Curtice-Burns Food as payroll manager, but his true passion was as a mutuel teller at Finger Lakes Track, including working at the Kentucky Derby for a number of years. He was well-known for his love of singing and woodworking, including creating toaster tongs that were prize possessions for his family and friends.
Jim moved to Redding, CT in 2004 after the passing of his beloved wife, Carolyn, where he became an active member and enthusiastic choir singer of the Redding Congregational Church. He was also a member of the Danbury Mad Hatters Chorus, the Connecticut Choral Society and the Ridgefield Chorale.
He is survived by his daughter, Lizette Macaluso (Dr. Joseph) of Larchmont, NY; son, Christopher (Isabelle Vita) of Norwalk, CT; grandchildren, Celeste (Andrew) Robertson, Claire Vita, Philip Macaluso, Nick Williams and Evan Macaluso; and great-granddaughter, Natalie Vita Robertson. He is also survived by sisters Emily Courtright of Sydney, Australia and Joyce Zboyan of Hamilton, NJ, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Matthew and brother, Glenn. A memorial service and burial will occur at a later date.
Contributions in Jim's memory can be made to The First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 Cross Highway, Redding, CT 06896. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Jun. 16, 2020.