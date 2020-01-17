|
|
Jane Perry Hollyday
Jane Perry Hollyday, a long-time resident of Wilton and Bedford, died January 8th at the Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital in Fairfield. She was 89.
Jane was appreciated by all as a kind soul with an irreverent sense of humor. She will be remembered for her interest in other people. "Jane was a much loved and devoted sister," says her sister Suzanne O'Connor.
Born April 26, 1930, Jane grew up in Bedford, NY. She graduated from Garrison Forest School in Baltimore County, MD, in 1948; and from Briarcliff College in Briarcliff Manor, NY, in 1950.
After school, Jane worked for Scribner's bookstore on Fifth Avenue in New York City in the children's book department. In 1954, she married Richard C. Hollyday IV, a lawyer for IBM. They settled initially in Bedford, NY, and moved to Wilton, CT in 1966.
Jane volunteered in the Wilton Public School system, took art classes, played tennis at the Wilton Riding Club, and raised her three kids. She was an avid reader and adored PBS and the arts.
Jane was predeceased by her husband, Richard, and her older sister, Nancy Cooke. She will be sorely missed by her immediate family: son Richard Hollyday V (Janet Adams), daughter Anne Hollyday (Timothy Kelley), and son Thomas Hollyday (Sheryl Doulens). She is also survived by a sister, Suzanne O'Connor, and a granddaughter, Carolyn Hollyday.
Should friends desire, Jane's family would welcome contributions in her memory to the Wilton Library Association, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton, CT 06897. Jane's family also thanks the staff at the Carolton for her excellent care.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Matthew's Church in Bedford, NY on Saturday, February 8th.
Published in Wilton Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23, 2020