Janice G. Whitney
Janice G. Whitney, age 84, of Wilton passed away at her home on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was a resident of Wilton for over fifty years. Over the years she was involved in many community organizations, owned a local business and was a member of the Congregational Church. Janice will be remembered as a life-long learner. She was a passionate gardener, avid reader and international traveler.
She is survived by: her three children Geoff Goold, Jenna McLaughlin and Laura Taylor; her six grandchildren Amber, Jesse, Brendan, Heather, Lacey and Will; and her great-granddaughter Brooklyn.
A private graveside service was held for Janice at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. To offer online condolences to her family please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Dec. 5, 2019