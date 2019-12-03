Wilton Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bouton Funeral, Inc.
31 West Church Street
Georgetown, CT 06829
203-544-8461
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Whitney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Whitney Obituary
Janice G. Whitney
Janice G. Whitney, age 84, of Wilton passed away at her home on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was a resident of Wilton for over fifty years. Over the years she was involved in many community organizations, owned a local business and was a member of the Congregational Church. Janice will be remembered as a life-long learner. She was a passionate gardener, avid reader and international traveler.
She is survived by: her three children Geoff Goold, Jenna McLaughlin and Laura Taylor; her six grandchildren Amber, Jesse, Brendan, Heather, Lacey and Will; and her great-granddaughter Brooklyn.
A private graveside service was held for Janice at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. To offer online condolences to her family please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bouton Funeral, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -