|
|
Jean Howley
Jean Louise Hyatt Howley passed away on January 4, 2020, in Dover, NH. Jean was predeceased by her husband Thomas P. Howley in 2011, and her parents Guy S. Hyatt and Mary Eliza Portsmouth Crawford Hyatt, and sister Carolyn H. Fincke. Jean was born in Lynn, MA and raised in Schenectady NY. She received her Associates degree from Southern Seminary and Junior College in Buena Vista VA and continued her studies at Beaver College (Acadia University). She and Tom raised their 5 children in Schenectady, NY, Brussels, Belgium and Norwalk and Wilton Connecticut. They retired to Grantham NH and Naples Florida.
Jean was an active member of the Junior League throughout her life and into retirement. She managed the Junior League thrift shop in Norwalk, CT, and was the executive director of the Southwestern Girl Scout Council in Cannondale, CT. Jean never shied away from leadership positions and chaired the famed "Minks to Sinks" sale in Wilton, CT for years. In retirement in Naples she took her first paid position, moving into retail at women's clothing stores, and continuing her volunteer work in Hospice. She was a woman of impeccable tastes in clothing and cooking and always presented with a kind demeanor and loyalty to family and friends.
She loved to entertain and when her children were young, she deputized them into support positions of dishwashing and serving duties for her parties, both to "show them off," and to keep an eye on them. She was very proud of her family and never tired of hearing her children's stories and meeting their friends. Even in her final years, she retained her pleasant and welcoming persona and was a joy to her family, fellow residents and her caretakers at her senior residence.
She is survived by her five children, Guy (Danbury, CT), Denise (Hull, MA), Pamela Crawbuck and her husband Bob (Dover, NH), Patrick and his wife Lisa (Anthem, AZ), and Melissa (Nashua, NH), and by her granddaughters, nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be 1-3 PM with a celebration of life to follow at 3PM on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave.,Dover NH.
Donations, if desired, can be made to the Southwestern Connecticut Girl Scout Council, or to Hospice of Dover, NH.
Special thanks to the incredible staff at The Residence at Silver Square, Dover NH for their loving attention and care.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Jan. 16, 2020