Wilton Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bouton Funeral, Inc.
31 West Church Street
Georgetown, CT 06829
203-544-8461
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Denman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Denman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Denman Obituary
W.Jerome Denman
W. Jerome Denman, 95, formerly of Wilton, passed away on January 3, 2020 in Danbury. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on October 9, 1924, Jerry, as he was known to his friends and family, was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Monica Denman. They were longtime members of Our Lady of Fatima Church and frequent visitors at Orems Diner.
Jerry worked many years in non profit serving under privelaged youth and in his later years helped many families by teaching English as a second language out of his home, often at no charge. At his wifes urging, he advanced his education, earning his Masters Degree from Sacred Heart University with his children cheering him on. In his youth he was an avid camper and outdoorsman and later could be found most days in his garden with a faithful dog by his side.
Jerry is survived by his son Peter Denman of Norwalk and daughter Annette (Denman) Amaturo of Southbury as well as 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Bouton Funeral home, 31 West Church St. Georgetown on Thursday January 9 @ 11 am with burial at Hillside Cemetery immediately following.
For online condolences please go to:
www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bouton Funeral, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -