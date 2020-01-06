|
|
W.Jerome Denman
W. Jerome Denman, 95, formerly of Wilton, passed away on January 3, 2020 in Danbury. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on October 9, 1924, Jerry, as he was known to his friends and family, was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Monica Denman. They were longtime members of Our Lady of Fatima Church and frequent visitors at Orems Diner.
Jerry worked many years in non profit serving under privelaged youth and in his later years helped many families by teaching English as a second language out of his home, often at no charge. At his wifes urging, he advanced his education, earning his Masters Degree from Sacred Heart University with his children cheering him on. In his youth he was an avid camper and outdoorsman and later could be found most days in his garden with a faithful dog by his side.
Jerry is survived by his son Peter Denman of Norwalk and daughter Annette (Denman) Amaturo of Southbury as well as 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Bouton Funeral home, 31 West Church St. Georgetown on Thursday January 9 @ 11 am with burial at Hillside Cemetery immediately following.
For online condolences please go to:
www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wilton Bulletin on Jan. 9, 2020