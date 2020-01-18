|
|
Jerome V. Edwards
Jerry Edwards, 77, passed away peacefully in his home in Somers, CT on January 15, 2020. Jerry was born on February 28, 1942 in Danbury CT. He was the son of Nicholas and Catherine Edwards. Jerry spent most of his life in his beloved town, Georgetown, CT, where he was a member of the last graduating class of the Gilbert and Bennett Grammar School. He attended Wilton High School where he lettered in three varsity sports. He was a Western CT State College graduate, majoring in education, and earning a basketball varsity letter. Following graduation, he began his career as a self-made businessman. Jerry operated Edwards Refuse with pride for over fifty years. He served in the United States Army, followed by several years of service in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Active in his local community Jerry served on the Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals and served as President of the Georgetown Community Association. Jerry also was active in his church, Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown, where for many years, he volunteered his services maintaining the parish grounds' landscaping, something that his father did before him. Over the years, he also sponsored a softball team in the Wilton Industrial League. Jerry was a student of history and prided himself on knowing the extensive history of Georgetown, and the Gilbert and Bennett Wire Mill. Jerry is survived by his brothers, N. Donald Edwards and his wife Nerisa of Tucson, AZ and Gus Edwards and his wife Elaine of New Fairfield, CT, along with nine nieces and nephews. Jerry also is survived by his friend and companion Phyllis Denise Grimes of Somers, CT.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ridgefield immediately will follow. Thereafter, a celebration of life luncheon hosted by his family will take place at Lombardi's Trattoria in Georgetown, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jerry's honor should be made to the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department or to the Sacred Heart Parish in Georgetown, CT.
Published in Wilton Bulletin from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020