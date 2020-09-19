Jerry Lee Roberts
Oct 6, 1940 - Sept 14, 2020Of Vero Beach, FL and Lordship, CT died peacefully at his FL home in the company of his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Sarah (Sally) Archibald; his adored children Whitney L. Roberts, Christie Roberts and Quinn A. Roberts; his cherished sister Nanette (Roger) Pearson; and many nieces and nephews. His former wife, Petra Walter Roberts, mother of Whitney, remained a lifelong friend.
He was the owner and operator of Master & Main Enterprises (Freedom Premium Fuels) in Bridgeport, CT and a former resident of Wilton, CT.
Jerry's loved ones will remember him as an avid golfer, a pop music lover, classic car aficionado and a man with the rare ability to add joy and levity to any moment. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of his life will be held once COVID passes and it is safe to gather. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer and Parkinson Assoc. of IRC www.alzpark.org